Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.52 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.