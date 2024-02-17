Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.
Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
