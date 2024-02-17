Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Old Point Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Old Point Financial in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

