Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

ONCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $8.42 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

