OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OCFT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,324,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

