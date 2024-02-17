ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 131,584 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3 %

ONEOK stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.