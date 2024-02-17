Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.35% of Onsemi worth $540,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth $262,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Onsemi by 36.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 742,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,945,000 after acquiring an additional 197,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth $2,000,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth $22,883,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Onsemi by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 335,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after buying an additional 61,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of ON traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 4,910,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,730. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

