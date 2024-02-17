Oppenheimer Raises Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $18.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.
Bowlero Trading Down 2.1 %
Bowlero Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,555,000.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bowlero
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.