Oppenheimer Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $212.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $202.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,135 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.