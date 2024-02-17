Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.