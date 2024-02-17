Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. Oracle has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

