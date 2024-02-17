Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 227,357 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $188,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.31. 8,936,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,063. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

