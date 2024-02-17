Orion (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Orion also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05 to $2.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

OEC opened at $23.34 on Friday. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Orion will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orion by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 245,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

