Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) vs. Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Critical Contrast

Ovid Therapeutics and Indaptus Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics and Indaptus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.63%. Indaptus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 636.20%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $296,412.00 915.67 -$54.17 million ($0.69) -5.57 Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.32 million ($1.81) -0.90

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Indaptus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Indaptus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovid Therapeutics. Ovid Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Indaptus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics -16,392.23% -41.72% -34.67% Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -75.59% -67.12%

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, currently under preclinical stage, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV825, currently under preclinical stage, which has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, currently under preclinical stage, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

