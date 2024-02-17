Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $23,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $139.95 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

