Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after acquiring an additional 819,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,606 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average of $138.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

