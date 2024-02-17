Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Position Reduced by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC lowered its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

BATS:CALF traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.95. 1,816,833 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

