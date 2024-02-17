Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.93. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

