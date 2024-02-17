Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,142,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,223. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 344,041 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

