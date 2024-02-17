Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 18,142,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,743,223. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

