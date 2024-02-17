Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

