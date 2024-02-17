Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

PEB opened at $16.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.