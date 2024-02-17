PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of PED opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.54.
In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at $553,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares in the company, valued at $323,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at $553,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
