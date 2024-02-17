PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411 in the last 90 days. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

