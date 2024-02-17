Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,184 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pentair worth $20,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

