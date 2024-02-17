Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Short Interest Update

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.73% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 89,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

