Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $635.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.64. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

