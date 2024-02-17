PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $4.43 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 170.73% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,900,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,425,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,945 shares of company stock valued at $125,770.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

