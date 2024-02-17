PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

