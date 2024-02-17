Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

PHVS stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Pharvaris has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

