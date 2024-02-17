Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,318 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of EQT by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

EQT opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

