Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 151.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

