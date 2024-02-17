Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $134,558,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $231.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

