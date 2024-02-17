Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,756 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 806,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,535,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 408,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $133.39 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

