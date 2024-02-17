Plan Group Financial LLC Acquires 33,883 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Plan Group Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

