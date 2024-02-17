Plan Group Financial LLC Buys 30,921 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 521,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

REZ traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. 30,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,586. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $619.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.