Plan Group Financial LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Plan Group Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after acquiring an additional 649,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RPV traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. 110,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,626. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

