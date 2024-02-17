Plan Group Financial LLC Purchases 68,009 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 4.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,316. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

