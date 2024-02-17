Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $35.60 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $208.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 621.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

