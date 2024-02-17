PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,517 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $34,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $512.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $514.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

