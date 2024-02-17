PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,682 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $36,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

