PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $30.09 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $23,307,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

