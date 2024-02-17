PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $39,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 68,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $176.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.