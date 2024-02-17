PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,616 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Ecolab stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

