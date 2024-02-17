PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,451 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $24,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVY opened at $208.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.