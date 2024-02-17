PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,437 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sysco worth $40,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

