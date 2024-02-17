Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 506.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.33.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.30. The company had a trading volume of 293,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $405.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.49 and a 200-day moving average of $361.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.