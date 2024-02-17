Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Anne Frances Mersereau Sells 440 Shares of Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $17,613.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,038.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after buying an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $49,763,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

