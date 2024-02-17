Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ XPDBW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $2,446,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

