PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $221.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA Group Trading Up 14.2 %

PRA Group stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.45. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PRA Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PRA Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.