Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Donald P. Hileman Sells 1,500 Shares

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $733.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 774.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Premier Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Premier Financial

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.